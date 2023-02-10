12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON shares increased by 75.6% to $3.5 during Friday's regular session. Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 40.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2427.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.

shares increased by 75.6% to $3.5 during Friday's regular session. Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 40.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2427.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million. Proto Labs PRLB shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $35.73. Proto Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 626.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 226.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 17.4% to $35.73. Proto Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 626.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 226.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $968.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Vivakor VIVK shares rose 9.7% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.

shares rose 9.7% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million. Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares rose 7.61% to $6.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 99.4K, which is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 7.61% to $6.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 99.4K, which is 159.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Blue Bird BLBD shares rose 6.97% to $19.18. The current volume of 269.7K shares is 149.2% of Blue Bird's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $614.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares rose 6.97% to $19.18. The current volume of 269.7K shares is 149.2% of Blue Bird's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $614.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Flowserve FLS shares rose 6.64% to $36.02. Flowserve's stock is trading at a volume of 674.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

Losers

Lyft LYFT shares fell 36.5% to $10.3 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 93.3 million shares is 624.2% of Lyft's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares fell 36.5% to $10.3 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 93.3 million shares is 624.2% of Lyft's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Yellow YELL stock decreased by 21.03% to $2.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 247.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 21.03% to $2.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 247.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Hyzon Motors HYZN stock decreased by 20.1% to $1.44. Trading volume for Hyzon Motors's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 533.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.6 million.

stock decreased by 20.1% to $1.44. Trading volume for Hyzon Motors's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 533.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.6 million. GD Culture Group GDC shares declined by 17.74% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

shares declined by 17.74% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH stock declined by 16.17% to $34.73. Trading volume for Universal Logistics Hldgs's stock is 142.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $912.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 16.17% to $34.73. Trading volume for Universal Logistics Hldgs's stock is 142.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $912.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. OceanPal OP shares decreased by 14.97% to $0.64. As of 12:30 EST, OceanPal's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 196.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.