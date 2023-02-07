ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 7, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock moved upwards by 68.9% to $5.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Vaccinex VCNX shares rose 59.25% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.
  • Oak Street Health OSH stock moved upwards by 35.78% to $35.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
  • Celyad Oncology CYAD stock rose 25.67% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics ONTX shares moved upwards by 21.18% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • Gelesis Holdings GLS stock increased by 17.67% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Losers

  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares declined by 22.9% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock decreased by 12.24% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • Coeptis Therapeutics COEP stock fell 11.83% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock declined by 10.91% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL shares declined by 9.91% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $839.2 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares fell 8.97% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

