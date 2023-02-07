12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock moved upwards by 68.9% to $5.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Vaccinex VCNX shares rose 59.25% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

Oak Street Health OSH stock moved upwards by 35.78% to $35.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.

Celyad Oncology CYAD stock rose 25.67% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

Onconova Therapeutics ONTX shares moved upwards by 21.18% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

Gelesis Holdings GLS stock increased by 17.67% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Losers

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares declined by 22.9% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock decreased by 12.24% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

Coeptis Therapeutics COEP stock fell 11.83% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

Enochian BioSciences ENOB stock declined by 10.91% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL shares declined by 9.91% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $839.2 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares fell 8.97% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.