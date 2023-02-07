12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Berkshire Grey BGRY shares rose 13.2% to $1.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $430.2 million.

Sidus Space SIDU shares increased by 9.57% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock increased by 7.6% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.1 million.

Sarcos Technology STRC stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.

Mayville Engineering MEC shares increased by 7.16% to $17.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.8 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares rose 6.68% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

Blink Charging BLNK stock declined by 7.9% to $12.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $649.0 million.

GD Culture Group GDC shares decreased by 6.78% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 6.55% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

BrightView Hldgs BV stock declined by 5.88% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Singularity Future SGLY shares declined by 5.66% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 5.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.