12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 7, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Berkshire Grey BGRY shares rose 13.2% to $1.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $430.2 million.
  • Sidus Space SIDU shares increased by 9.57% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock increased by 7.6% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $501.1 million.
  • Sarcos Technology STRC stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
  • Mayville Engineering MEC shares increased by 7.16% to $17.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.8 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares rose 6.68% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Losers

  • Blink Charging BLNK stock declined by 7.9% to $12.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $649.0 million.
  • GD Culture Group GDC shares decreased by 6.78% to $4.95. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL stock declined by 6.55% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • BrightView Hldgs BV stock declined by 5.88% to $7.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $733.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Singularity Future SGLY shares declined by 5.66% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock declined by 5.0% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

