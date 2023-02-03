12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

GeneDx Holdings WGS shares increased by 11.7% to $0.52 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 599.4K shares, which is 18.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.4 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares rose 6.99% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

aTyr Pharma LIFE stock increased by 6.08% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.

Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT stock moved upwards by 5.69% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.3 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock increased by 4.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

Losers

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock declined by 22.5% to $13.21 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.4 million, accounting for 535.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Aspira Womens Health AWH stock fell 13.17% to $0.48. This security traded at a volume of 91.5K shares come close, making up 36.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.0 million.

CytoSorbents CTSO stock declined by 8.71% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.

SINTX Technologies SINT stock decreased by 8.45% to $8.57. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock declined by 7.65% to $3.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 6.6 million, accounting for 487.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

Sientra SIEN shares decreased by 6.74% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

