12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares increased by 3.76% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $226.5 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares increased by 3.65% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $87.5 million.

Losers

shares decreased by 3.62% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares fell 3.38% to $0.59. At the close, Recruiter.Com Group's trading volume reached 66.4K shares. This is 20.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.