12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kubient KBNT shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $1.22 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 445.3K shares, which is 404.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

Leafly Holdings LFLY shares moved upwards by 4.47% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

TuanChe TC stock increased by 4.21% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Direct Digital Holdings DRCT stock rose 4.17% to $5.24. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

Turkcell Iletisim TKC stock rose 4.0% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

Starbox Group Hldgs STBX stock rose 3.16% to $3.26. The company's market cap stands at $177.2 million.

Losers

Motorsport Games MSGM shares declined by 6.4% to $21.5 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Motorsport Games's trading volume reached 731.5K shares. This is 63.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock fell 4.72% to $2.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $972.5 million.

Urban One UONE stock decreased by 4.02% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $312.0 million.

Alphabet GOOG stock fell 3.96% to $104.5. At the close, Alphabet's trading volume reached 4.0 million shares. This is 15.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 trillion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Alphabet GOOGL shares decreased by 3.75% to $103.7. This security traded at a volume of 6.5 million shares come close, making up 20.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 trillion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

National CineMedia NCMI stock declined by 3.74% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $31.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.