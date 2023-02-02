12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Magenta Therapeutics MGTA stock rose 41.3% to $0.8 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9 million, accounting for 164.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

INVO Bioscience INVO stock rose 14.79% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock increased by 11.11% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.

Aspira Womens Health AWH stock increased by 10.9% to $0.49. Aspira Womens Health's trading volume hit 117.9K shares by close, accounting for 53.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.

Processa Pharma PCSA stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Losers

Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares declined by 23.4% to $3.08 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.

Cellectis CLLS shares fell 17.18% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.

SILO Pharma SILO stock fell 12.42% to $2.68. This security traded at a volume of 75.5K shares come close, making up 17.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

MEI Pharma MEIP shares declined by 7.96% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

Biophytis BPTS stock declined by 7.79% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security closed at 11.8 million, accounting for 9508.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.