12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Trxade Health MEDS stock increased by 7.0% to $0.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

stock increased by 7.0% to $0.44 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 5.41% to $0.43. Lottery.com's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 339.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

stock increased by 5.41% to $0.43. Lottery.com's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 339.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million. Aspen Gr ASPU stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. iMedia Brands IMBI shares rose 4.99% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million.

shares rose 4.99% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $26.7 million. Meten Holding Gr METX stock increased by 3.91% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

stock increased by 3.91% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares rose 3.8% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Losers

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock fell 9.3% to $3.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 999.7K shares, which is 65.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.

stock fell 9.3% to $3.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 999.7K shares, which is 65.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million. Modine Manufacturing MOD shares declined by 8.79% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 8.79% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Phoenix Motor PEV shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

shares decreased by 5.18% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. Shift Technologies SFT shares fell 5.09% to $0.27. At the close, Shift Technologies's trading volume reached 178.5K shares. This is 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

shares fell 5.09% to $0.27. At the close, Shift Technologies's trading volume reached 178.5K shares. This is 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million. 2U TWOU shares declined by 4.98% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.4 million.

shares declined by 4.98% to $8.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $694.4 million. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares declined by 4.82% to $4.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.