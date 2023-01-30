ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 30, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares rose 21.8% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.
  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock rose 10.83% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO stock moved upwards by 6.46% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock rose 6.28% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Athenex ATNX stock rose 5.44% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Losers

  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock fell 9.3% to $3.6 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 8.2% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Integer Holdings ITGR shares fell 7.41% to $65.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock declined by 6.39% to $2.2. At the close, Heart Test Laboratories's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 6319.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares declined by 5.77% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA stock fell 5.66% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

