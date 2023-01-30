12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares rose 21.8% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million.

shares rose 21.8% to $0.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.2 million. Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock rose 10.83% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million.

stock rose 10.83% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $70.6 million. OKYO Pharma OKYO stock moved upwards by 6.46% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.46% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $60.9 million. Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock rose 6.28% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

stock rose 6.28% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. Athenex ATNX stock rose 5.44% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

stock rose 5.44% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million. Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Losers

Xilio Therapeutics XLO stock fell 9.3% to $3.6 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.

stock fell 9.3% to $3.6 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million. Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 8.2% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

shares declined by 8.2% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million. Integer Holdings ITGR shares fell 7.41% to $65.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

shares fell 7.41% to $65.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock declined by 6.39% to $2.2. At the close, Heart Test Laboratories's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 6319.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.

stock declined by 6.39% to $2.2. At the close, Heart Test Laboratories's trading volume reached 2.6 million shares. This is 6319.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares declined by 5.77% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.

shares declined by 5.77% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million. Calithera Biosciences CALA stock fell 5.66% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.