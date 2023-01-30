12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

IronNet IRNT shares increased by 6.1% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million.

shares increased by 6.1% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.6 million. Sanmina SANM stock increased by 6.01% to $58.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock increased by 6.01% to $58.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Boxlight BOXL stock increased by 5.27% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.

stock increased by 5.27% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million. Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. Cipher Mining CIFR stock rose 4.91% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $316.8 million.

stock rose 4.91% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $316.8 million. Kopin KOPN stock increased by 4.34% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.

Losers

Cemtrex CETX stock decreased by 8.8% to $6.02 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

stock decreased by 8.8% to $6.02 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Harmonic HLIT stock declined by 8.1% to $13.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.1K shares, which is 6.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

stock declined by 8.1% to $13.05. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 94.1K shares, which is 6.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Blackboxstocks BLBX stock declined by 5.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

stock declined by 5.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. Oblong OBLG stock declined by 4.33% to $2.86. Oblong's trading volume hit 112.7K shares by close, accounting for 54.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

stock declined by 4.33% to $2.86. Oblong's trading volume hit 112.7K shares by close, accounting for 54.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. OLB Gr OLB shares declined by 3.18% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

shares declined by 3.18% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. Edgio EGIO shares declined by 2.6% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.