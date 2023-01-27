12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Worksport WKSP stock rose 6.7% to $1.75 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.0 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 5.78% to $0.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 163.7K shares, which is 16.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Forza X1 FRZA shares rose 5.38% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.7 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX shares rose 4.27% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 3.56% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

Losers

Muscle Maker GRIL shares fell 5.0% to $0.94 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock fell 4.84% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $287.0 million.

iMedia Brands IMBI shares decreased by 4.15% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares declined by 3.95% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV shares declined by 3.46% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Kidpik PIK stock decreased by 2.92% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.