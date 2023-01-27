12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vaccitech VACC shares rose 8.5% to $3.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $119.3 million.

Calithera Biosciences CALA shares rose 7.34% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

Ocuphire Pharma OCUP shares increased by 6.45% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock increased by 6.12% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Sharps Technology STSS shares rose 5.88% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares increased by 4.95% to $3.39. Trading volume for this security closed at 174.7K, accounting for 1.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $716.3 million.

Losers

Akanda AKAN stock declined by 9.9% to $0.31 during Friday's after-market session. Akanda's trading volume hit 12.9 million shares by close, accounting for 440.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Heart Test Laboratories HSCS stock declined by 9.76% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares declined by 6.48% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Quince Therapeutics QNCX shares decreased by 5.56% to $1.02. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 17.4 million shares, which is 7279.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.

Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 5.41% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

NanoVibronix NAOV shares fell 5.01% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.