12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 26, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Minerva Surgical UTRS stock moved upwards by 82.4% to $0.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 24.2% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million.
  • Biotricity BTCY shares rose 18.89% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock increased by 12.29% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.4 million.
  • OpGen OPGN shares moved upwards by 11.7% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Aziyo Biologics AZYO stock increased by 8.77% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million.

Losers

  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares fell 24.4% to $0.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock fell 23.14% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.
  • Magenta Therapeutics MGTA shares decreased by 21.22% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Paragon 28 FNA stock declined by 10.81% to $17.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock decreased by 8.47% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 8.38% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

