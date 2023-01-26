12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Minerva Surgical UTRS stock moved upwards by 82.4% to $0.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 24.2% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million.

Biotricity BTCY shares rose 18.89% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.2 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC stock increased by 12.29% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.4 million.

OpGen OPGN shares moved upwards by 11.7% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Aziyo Biologics AZYO stock increased by 8.77% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $85.9 million.

Losers

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS shares fell 24.4% to $0.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.

Ocuphire Pharma OCUP stock fell 23.14% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $60.1 million.

Magenta Therapeutics MGTA shares decreased by 21.22% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

Paragon 28 FNA stock declined by 10.81% to $17.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock decreased by 8.47% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares declined by 8.38% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.