12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 6.9% to $0.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.

shares increased by 6.9% to $0.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million. Molekule Group MKUL shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million. Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 5.61% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.

shares rose 5.61% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million. View VIEW stock increased by 4.18% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $193.1 million.

stock increased by 4.18% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $193.1 million. Yellow YELL shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.9 million. Charah Solns CHRA stock rose 4.01% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

Losers

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock declined by 12.6% to $4.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $628.3 million.

stock declined by 12.6% to $4.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $628.3 million. Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares fell 11.97% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.

shares fell 11.97% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million. FGI Industries FGI shares declined by 8.27% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.

shares declined by 8.27% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million. Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock declined by 6.5% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.

stock declined by 6.5% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million. Orion Energy Sys OESX stock decreased by 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.

stock decreased by 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million. Markforged Holding MKFG shares decreased by 4.83% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.