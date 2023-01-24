ñol


12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 24, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Ideanomics IDEX shares increased by 6.9% to $0.19 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $112.5 million.
  • Molekule Group MKUL shares moved upwards by 6.6% to $3.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ shares rose 5.61% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • View VIEW stock increased by 4.18% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $193.1 million.
  • Yellow YELL shares moved upwards by 4.16% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.9 million.
  • Charah Solns CHRA stock rose 4.01% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

Losers

  • FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock declined by 12.6% to $4.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $628.3 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares fell 11.97% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI shares declined by 8.27% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.0 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock declined by 6.5% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $34.2 million.
  • Orion Energy Sys OESX stock decreased by 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $54.3 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG shares decreased by 4.83% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

