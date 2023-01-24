12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $17.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $883.6 million.
- Safe-T Gr SFET shares increased by 7.14% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- IronNet IRNT shares increased by 5.36% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Iteris ITI stock increased by 4.94% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million.
- Inpixon INPX stock increased by 4.76% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
Losers
- Verb Tech VERB stock decreased by 23.7% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares decreased by 10.39% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
- Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares declined by 4.77% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.
- Allegro Microsystems ALGM shares decreased by 3.86% to $32.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.
- Velodyne Lidar VLDR stock declined by 3.78% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million.
- Toast TOST stock declined by 3.77% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion.
