12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $17.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $883.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 34.2% to $17.39 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $883.6 million. Safe-T Gr SFET shares increased by 7.14% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

shares increased by 7.14% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. IronNet IRNT shares increased by 5.36% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

shares increased by 5.36% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. Iteris ITI stock increased by 4.94% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million.

stock increased by 4.94% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.9 million. Inpixon INPX stock increased by 4.76% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

stock increased by 4.76% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares moved upwards by 4.05% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.

Losers

Verb Tech VERB stock decreased by 23.7% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

stock decreased by 23.7% to $0.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. Soluna Holdings SLNH shares decreased by 10.39% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

shares decreased by 10.39% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares declined by 4.77% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million.

shares declined by 4.77% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $41.9 million. Allegro Microsystems ALGM shares decreased by 3.86% to $32.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion.

shares decreased by 3.86% to $32.15. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. Velodyne Lidar VLDR stock declined by 3.78% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million.

stock declined by 3.78% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million. Toast TOST stock declined by 3.77% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.