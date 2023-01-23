12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Axcella Health AXLA shares moved upwards by 49.9% to $0.65 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 180.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.

CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY stock rose 7.71% to $7.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 79.5K shares, which is 10.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.9 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM stock rose 7.56% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $441.3 million.

ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares rose 6.61% to $4.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Molecular Templates MTEM shares rose 6.16% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.

shares rose 6.16% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million. Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares moved upwards by 5.08% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.

Losers

Great Elm Group GEG shares decreased by 5.8% to $2.11 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares fell 5.22% to $7.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Quanterix QTRX stock fell 4.97% to $13.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.0 million.

Invivyd IVVD stock declined by 4.91% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $211.4 million.

Achieve Life Sciences ACHV shares fell 4.88% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.

