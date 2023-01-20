12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. Synlogic SYBX shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 55.9K shares come close, making up 35.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 55.9K shares come close, making up 35.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million. PLx Pharma PLXP shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock rose 5.91% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 107.3K, accounting for 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

stock rose 5.91% to $0.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 107.3K, accounting for 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Ontrak OTRKP shares rose 5.62% to $1.69.

shares rose 5.62% to $1.69. Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares rose 5.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

Losers

Vaxxinity VAXX stock decreased by 9.7% to $2.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.6 million.

stock decreased by 9.7% to $2.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.6 million. Akanda AKAN stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.19. Akanda's trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 549.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.19. Akanda's trading volume hit 2.4 million shares by close, accounting for 549.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. Cosmos Health COSM stock decreased by 9.01% to $4.85. At the close, Cosmos Health's trading volume reached 2.2 million shares. This is 36.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million.

stock decreased by 9.01% to $4.85. At the close, Cosmos Health's trading volume reached 2.2 million shares. This is 36.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.4 million. Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares declined by 6.09% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

shares declined by 6.09% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. Onconova Therapeutics ONTX shares declined by 5.43% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

shares declined by 5.43% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares fell 5.02% to $4.36. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 79.1K shares, which is 10.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.