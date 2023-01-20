12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 12.0% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.3 million, accounting for 520.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

CEA Industries CEAD stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 2.9% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.

Momentus MNTS shares rose 2.72% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares rose 2.63% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.

shares rose 2.63% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million. Nauticus Robotics KITT shares moved upwards by 2.54% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $171.0 million.

Losers

Berkshire Grey BGRY stock declined by 9.5% to $0.86 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV shares declined by 5.47% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.

Markforged Holding MKFG stock fell 4.9% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $264.0 million.

Skillsoft SKIL shares decreased by 4.74% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.

Pineapple Energy PEGY shares decreased by 4.51% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.

