ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 12.0% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 96.3 million, accounting for 520.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD stock moved upwards by 4.72% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Orbital Infrastructure OIG shares increased by 2.9% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • Momentus MNTS shares rose 2.72% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares rose 2.63% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $128.8 million.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT shares moved upwards by 2.54% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $171.0 million.

Losers

  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock declined by 9.5% to $0.86 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.5 million.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV shares declined by 5.47% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG stock fell 4.9% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $264.0 million.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares decreased by 4.74% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.7 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares decreased by 4.51% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
  • Caravelle International CACO stock declined by 3.73% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $81.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved