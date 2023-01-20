ñol


12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 8:05 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Akanda AKAN stock increased by 31.3% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.
  • ContraFect CFRX shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Lucira Health LHDX shares moved upwards by 20.04% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares increased by 15.43% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares moved upwards by 14.03% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares increased by 13.68% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

  • Synlogic SYBX shares fell 15.0% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • NexImmune NEXI shares decreased by 13.87% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares fell 12.37% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Celyad Oncology CYAD stock decreased by 11.37% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • Apexigen APGN stock decreased by 9.85% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 9.24% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

