12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Akanda AKAN stock increased by 31.3% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

ContraFect CFRX shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

Lucira Health LHDX shares moved upwards by 20.04% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

Freeline Therapeutics FRLN shares increased by 15.43% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.

Monopar Therapeutics MNPR shares moved upwards by 14.03% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares increased by 13.68% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

Synlogic SYBX shares fell 15.0% to $0.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.

NexImmune NEXI shares decreased by 13.87% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares fell 12.37% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

Celyad Oncology CYAD stock decreased by 11.37% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

Apexigen APGN stock decreased by 9.85% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 9.24% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $187.6 million.

