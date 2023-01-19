12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

CuriosityStream CURI stock increased by 23.4% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.

stock increased by 23.4% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million. Starbox Group Hldgs STBX shares rose 18.48% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million.

shares rose 18.48% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million. Cuentas CUEN shares increased by 9.52% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

shares increased by 9.52% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. Super League Gaming SLGG shares increased by 7.46% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

shares increased by 7.46% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. LiveOne LVO shares increased by 6.93% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million.

shares increased by 6.93% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $73.4 million. National CineMedia NCMI stock increased by 5.43% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

Losers

Roblox RBLX stock declined by 6.6% to $33.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 billion.

stock declined by 6.6% to $33.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 billion. Telecom Argentina TEO stock fell 6.3% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

stock fell 6.3% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. Anghami ANGH stock declined by 5.78% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.

stock declined by 5.78% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million. Tremor Intl TRMR shares declined by 4.84% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $525.2 million.

shares declined by 4.84% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $525.2 million. Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock decreased by 4.52% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.5 million.

stock decreased by 4.52% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $604.5 million. FuboTV FUBO shares fell 4.15% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $406.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.