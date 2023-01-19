ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 19, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Apexigen APGN shares moved upwards by 39.7% to $2.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
  • Hyperfine HYPR shares increased by 14.75% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Tricida TCDA stock rose 13.2% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares increased by 11.91% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Zymeworks BC ZYME stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $11.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $702.4 million.
  • RenovoRx RNXT stock rose 9.58% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

Losers

  • Olink Holding OLK stock fell 14.8% to $20.49 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares fell 14.29% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
  • Ardelyx ARDX stock declined by 13.67% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $521.1 million.
  • Surmodics SRDX shares fell 12.97% to $32.5. The company's market cap stands at $459.0 million.
  • TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP stock fell 12.23% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $219.8 million.
  • Sigilon Therapeutics SGTX stock fell 11.68% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

