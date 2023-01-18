11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lottery.com LTRY shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.27 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.27 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares rose 4.45% to $0.23. Meiwu Technology Co's trading volume hit 70.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

shares rose 4.45% to $0.23. Meiwu Technology Co's trading volume hit 70.4K shares by close, accounting for 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. XWELL XWEL shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.61% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million. Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million. Rent the Runway RENT shares rose 3.14% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.1 million.

Losers

China Liberal Education CLEU shares declined by 6.8% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 837.8K shares. This is 429.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

shares declined by 6.8% to $0.78 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, China Liberal Education's trading volume reached 837.8K shares. This is 429.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $358.5 million.

shares fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $358.5 million. Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 3.44% to $1.79. At the close, Golden Sun Education Gr's trading volume reached 76.9K shares. This is 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.

shares declined by 3.44% to $1.79. At the close, Golden Sun Education Gr's trading volume reached 76.9K shares. This is 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million. Shift Technologies SFT stock declined by 3.38% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 62.1K shares come close, making up 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

stock declined by 3.38% to $0.19. This security traded at a volume of 62.1K shares come close, making up 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million. E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 3.35% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.

stock fell 3.35% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. Remark Hldgs MARK shares decreased by 2.24% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.