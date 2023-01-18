ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 18, 2023 12:31 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Faraday Future FFIE stock increased by 19.0% to $0.56 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 79.6 million, which is 252.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $336.1 million.
  • Volta VLTA stock increased by 18.29% to $0.86. Volta's stock is trading at a volume of 21.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 441.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY shares increased by 18.13% to $0.41. Party City Holdco's stock is trading at a volume of 885.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million.
  • Mondee Hldgs MOND shares rose 12.38% to $9.89. The company's market cap stands at $813.6 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares increased by 12.13% to $0.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 130.7K, which is 44.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • NWTN NWTN shares rose 9.45% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

Losers

  • Arcimoto FUV stock declined by 59.0% to $2.51 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.5 million shares is 3834.9% of Arcimoto's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
  • MGO Global MGOL shares decreased by 18.68% to $3.98. Trading volume for MGO Global's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 18.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.5 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares decreased by 17.28% to $0.25. Trading volume for Cazoo Gr's stock is 3.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 147.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $189.3 million.
  • Boxed BOXD stock fell 17.11% to $0.49. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 116.7% of Boxed's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 15.85% to $2.58. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 51.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC stock declined by 15.36% to $1.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 52.1K, which is 83.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

