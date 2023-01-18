12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares increased by 34.1% to $4.78 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 17.4 million, which is 1745.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $660.2 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE stock increased by 16.11% to $1.41. Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 684.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.0 million.

Archer Aviation ACHR shares moved upwards by 11.65% to $2.88. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 222.6% of Archer Aviation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $700.8 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock increased by 10.86% to $1.53. The current volume of 898.2K shares is 241.8% of Aqua Metals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $119.9 million.

Singularity Future SGLY shares rose 10.66% to $0.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 68.5K, which is 24.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable APWC stock rose 10.13% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.

SOS SOS stock declined by 14.9% to $6.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 531.1K shares is 531.4% of SOS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.

Sarcos Technology STRC stock decreased by 14.14% to $0.63. Sarcos Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 265.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares fell 13.92% to $0.19. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 41.5% of Swvl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM stock decreased by 11.86% to $8.48. The current volume of 8.4 million shares is 109.6% of Full Truck Alliance Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares decreased by 10.52% to $0.17. Trading volume for Guardforce AI Co's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE stock fell 10.47% to $5.0. Trading volume for Virgin Galactic Hldgs's stock is 11.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 168.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

