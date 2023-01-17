12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.

Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock increased by 10.65% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.

Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares increased by 9.17% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock rose 8.73% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.

Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares increased by 7.38% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.

Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock rose 5.51% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

Celyad Oncology CYAD stock decreased by 7.4% to $1.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.8 million shares come close, making up 43311.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock fell 6.9% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

PLx Pharma PLXP stock fell 6.64% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares decreased by 5.94% to $13.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.9 million.

PAVmed PAVM shares decreased by 5.59% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares fell 4.99% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million.

