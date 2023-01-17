ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 17, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock increased by 10.65% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
  • Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares increased by 9.17% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Regulus Therapeutics RGLS stock rose 8.73% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares increased by 7.38% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS stock rose 5.51% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

  • Celyad Oncology CYAD stock decreased by 7.4% to $1.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.8 million shares come close, making up 43311.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.7 million.
  • Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock fell 6.9% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • PLx Pharma PLXP stock fell 6.64% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares decreased by 5.94% to $13.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $684.9 million.
  • PAVmed PAVM shares decreased by 5.59% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA shares fell 4.99% to $4.19. The company's market cap stands at $169.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved