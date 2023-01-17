9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tritium DCFC DCFC shares moved upwards by 28.2% to $1.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $296.9 million.

SOS SOS shares rose 7.44% to $7.36. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.

Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 6.9% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

Losers

Agrify AGFY stock fell 7.6% to $0.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 6.75% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.

Expion360 XPON shares fell 5.61% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares fell 5.61% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

shares fell 5.61% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 5.23% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Sidus Space SIDU shares decreased by 5.23% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million. Berkshire Grey BGRY shares fell 5.03% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.