12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares moved upwards by 13.2% to $15.74 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 5.34% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 4.44% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

Beachbody Co BODY shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $234.7 million.

Arcimoto FUV shares increased by 4.07% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

Losers

Aspen Gr ASPU shares declined by 21.6% to $0.26 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

Mullen Automotive MULN shares fell 16.96% to $0.3. At the close, Mullen Automotive's trading volume reached 59.3 million shares. This is 26.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.5 million.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDIP shares fell 9.21% to $7.3.

iPower IPW stock fell 8.35% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock decreased by 7.93% to $3.37. This security traded at a volume of 25.0 million shares come close, making up 104.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $395.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Party City Holdco PRTY shares decreased by 6.48% to $0.33. Party City Holdco's trading volume hit 7.1 million shares by close, accounting for 49.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

