12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock increased by 13.2% to $15.74 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 5.79% to $2.19. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 755.4K shares, which is 212.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $823.3 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock increased by 5.31% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 4.97% to $0.3. Cazoo Gr's trading volume hit 96.5K shares by close, accounting for 4.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.1 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 4.44% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.

shares increased by 4.44% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. PLBY Group PLBY shares rose 3.95% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.

Losers

iPower IPW stock decreased by 7.2% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX stock declined by 6.41% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 5.62% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares fell 5.47% to $3.46. At the close, Bed Bath & Beyond's trading volume reached 20.9 million shares. This is 87.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Mobileye Global MBLY stock fell 2.98% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion.

Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares fell 2.62% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 million.

