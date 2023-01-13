ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 13, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX shares moved upwards by 24.7% to $0.54 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares increased by 23.11% to $0.8. This security traded at a volume of 1.8 million shares come close, making up 187.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS shares rose 23.01% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Pluri PLUR stock moved upwards by 10.43% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
  • Owlet OWLT shares moved upwards by 7.71% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares increased by 6.93% to $0.29. Vallon Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 120.0K shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Losers

  • Minerva Surgical UTRS shares fell 6.8% to $0.23 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
  • Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares decreased by 5.39% to $8.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • Achilles Therapeutics ACHL shares decreased by 5.09% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR shares fell 5.06% to $1.69. This security traded at a volume of 6.6 million shares come close, making up 372.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.
  • LogicMark LGMK shares declined by 5.0% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock fell 4.99% to $24.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

