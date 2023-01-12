12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Virgin Galactic Hldgs SPCE shares rose 8.4% to $5.01 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.6 million shares come close, making up 28.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Energous WATT stock increased by 4.31% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million.

stock increased by 4.31% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.8 million. Bird Glb BRDS shares rose 4.1% to $0.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 121.5K shares, which is 5.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.

Heliogen HLGN shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.95% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $128.2 million. Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP stock moved upwards by 3.67% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.3 million.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares moved upwards by 3.48% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.1 million.

Losers

Expion360 XPON stock declined by 8.4% to $2.29 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.3 million shares come close, making up 136.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

Berkshire Grey BGRY shares decreased by 6.04% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.5 million.

shares decreased by 6.04% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.5 million. Applied UV AUVI stock fell 4.28% to $1.12. Applied UV's trading volume hit 150.7K shares by close, accounting for 14.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 3.94% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

stock declined by 3.94% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 3.76% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares decreased by 3.76% to $1.54. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million. Lightning eMotors ZEV stock decreased by 3.64% to $0.58. At the close, Lightning eMotors's trading volume reached 51.3K shares. This is 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.9 million.

