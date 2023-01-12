12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $4.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $499.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $4.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $499.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Party City Holdco PRTY stock increased by 12.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.

stock increased by 12.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 11.39% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

shares rose 11.39% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million. Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved upwards by 11.19% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.19% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares moved upwards by 7.85% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 7.85% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 7.52% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.

Losers

Trxade Health MEDS stock decreased by 12.8% to $0.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

stock decreased by 12.8% to $0.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million. Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 9.33% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

shares declined by 9.33% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock declined by 8.09% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.6 million.

stock declined by 8.09% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.6 million. Forza X1 FRZA shares fell 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

shares fell 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock fell 5.86% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

stock fell 5.86% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock decreased by 5.81% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.