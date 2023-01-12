ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved upwards by 22.1% to $4.26 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $499.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY stock increased by 12.36% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares rose 11.39% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV shares moved upwards by 11.19% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares moved upwards by 7.85% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock rose 7.52% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 million.

Losers

  • Trxade Health MEDS stock decreased by 12.8% to $0.46 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 9.33% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • D-MARKET Electronic HEPS stock declined by 8.09% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.6 million.
  • Forza X1 FRZA shares fell 6.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock fell 5.86% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock decreased by 5.81% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

