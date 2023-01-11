12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Phoenix Motor PEV stock increased by 12.0% to $1.4 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares rose 7.16% to $3.74. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.0 million, accounting for 104.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

iMedia Brands IMBI shares rose 4.92% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Kidpik PIK shares increased by 3.84% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 3.26% to $0.26. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 215.8K shares, which is 9.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.9 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 3.15% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Losers

Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI shares decreased by 5.9% to $2.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $189.2 million.

Lakeland Industries LAKE shares decreased by 5.58% to $13.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.6 million.

Oriental Culture Holding OCG shares declined by 5.02% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $12.0 million.

Trxade Health MEDS shares fell 5.0% to $0.5. Trxade Health's trading volume hit 96.3K shares by close, accounting for 73.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

Portillos PTLO stock decreased by 4.96% to $18.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $871.3 million.

Aarons AAN stock declined by 4.95% to $13.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

