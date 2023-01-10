ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 10, 2023 4:31 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock increased by 72.2% to $0.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Hepion Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 954.9K shares. This is 348.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares rose 16.89% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares increased by 10.28% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Nutex Health NUTX stock moved upwards by 8.04% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares rose 8.02% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings EUDA stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.

Losers

  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares decreased by 12.2% to $0.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVBU stock declined by 10.72% to $0.25.
  • Avrobio AVRO stock fell 7.91% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
  • Frequency Therapeutics FREQ shares declined by 7.48% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.5 million.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares decreased by 7.45% to $1.24. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.3 million, accounting for 2669.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock decreased by 5.81% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

