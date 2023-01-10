12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock increased by 72.2% to $0.79 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Hepion Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 954.9K shares. This is 348.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.

Losers

Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares decreased by 12.2% to $0.48 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD stock decreased by 5.81% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

