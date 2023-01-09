12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 71.8% to $0.73 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Party City Holdco PRTY stock moved upwards by 6.17% to $0.22. Party City Holdco's trading volume hit 5.0 million shares by close, accounting for 74.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Target Hospitality TH shares increased by 5.85% to $16.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock rose 4.99% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million.

Aterian ATER stock moved upwards by 4.77% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

Shift Technologies SFT stock rose 4.49% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.

Losers

Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock fell 4.2% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 172.4K shares, which is 33.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock decreased by 3.69% to $0.07. At the close, Esports Entertainment's trading volume reached 130.9K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI shares fell 3.28% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.9 million.

Lottery.com LTRY stock declined by 3.26% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares declined by 3.08% to $1.89. This security traded at a volume of 507.9K shares come close, making up 47.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

VOXX International VOXX shares decreased by 2.98% to $8.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

