12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares rose 87.0% to $0.36 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, VYNE Therapeutics's trading volume reached 2.9 million shares. This is 590.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Losers

G Medical Innovations GMVD shares fell 12.3% to $3.86 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, G Medical Innovations's trading volume reached 113.4K shares. This is 266.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

stock decreased by 7.65% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million. Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock declined by 7.37% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

