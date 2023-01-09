12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vislink Technologies VISL shares moved upwards by 9.8% to $0.51 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 56.2K shares come close, making up 20.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.

TeraWulf WULF shares increased by 7.16% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.7 million.

Schmitt Industries SMIT stock moved upwards by 5.04% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

AEye LIDR stock rose 4.87% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $96.6 million.

Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 4.8% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

shares rose 4.8% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 4.44% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.

Losers

Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE stock fell 5.6% to $0.51 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Akerna KERN stock declined by 5.55% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock declined by 5.39% to $5.27. The company's market cap stands at $267.7 million.

Borqs Technologies BRQS shares decreased by 4.85% to $0.27. At the close, Borqs Technologies's trading volume reached 61.8K shares. This is 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

WM Tech MAPS shares declined by 3.61% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock fell 3.34% to $0.46. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 102.2K shares, which is 7.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.