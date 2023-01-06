12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

AMTD Digital HKD stock moved upwards by 71.8% to $39.42 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, AMTD Digital's trading volume reached 4.8 million shares. This is 412.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion.

shares moved upwards by 10.71% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million. TeraWulf WULF shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.0 million.

stock rose 3.52% to $1.47. This security traded at a volume of 95.6K shares come close, making up 16.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.2 million. DLocal DLO shares increased by 2.98% to $16.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

Losers

Blackboxstocks BLBX stock decreased by 14.0% to $0.43 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

stock fell 4.46% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock fell 4.18% to $4.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.5 million.

stock fell 3.92% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $107.7 million. Diebold Nixdorf DBD stock declined by 2.57% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.