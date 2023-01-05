12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $0.41 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 211.9K shares. This is 7.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.6% to $0.41 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Elys Game Technology's trading volume reached 211.9K shares. This is 7.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. Arcimoto FUV stock increased by 3.57% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

stock increased by 3.57% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. Lottery.com LTRY shares increased by 2.72% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

shares increased by 2.72% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. Regis RGS stock rose 2.56% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million.

stock rose 2.56% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million. ADT ADT stock rose 2.53% to $9.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 238.6K shares, which is 4.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.

stock rose 2.53% to $9.31. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 238.6K shares, which is 4.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. The RealReal REAL shares rose 2.5% to $1.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.3K, accounting for 1.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.

Losers

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares declined by 7.3% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.

shares declined by 7.3% to $0.18 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million. Kura Sushi USA KRUS stock decreased by 7.01% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $440.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock decreased by 7.01% to $45.0. The company's market cap stands at $440.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Newegg Commerce NEGG shares decreased by 5.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $488.7 million.

shares decreased by 5.11% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $488.7 million. Aspen Gr ASPU stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.

stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. Boxed BOXD stock fell 4.57% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0 million, accounting for 340.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.

stock fell 4.57% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.0 million, accounting for 340.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million. Stitch Fix SFIX stock decreased by 3.72% to $3.37. The company's market cap stands at $373.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.