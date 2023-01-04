ñol

Why Futu Holdings And NetEase Shares Are Trading Higher

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 4, 2023 9:24 AM | 1 min read

Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU and NetEase Inc NTES shares are trading higher Wednesday morning. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher after Chinese regulators reportedly approved a capital raise for Ant Group.

What's Happening?

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission division approved the company’s plan to raise its capital to 18.5 billion yuan, reported Bloomberg, citing a notice dated Dec. 30.

Following the deal, Ant, which contributed 5.25 billion yuan, will control half of its shares while a unit owned by the city of Hangzhou will hold 10%, the report said...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro:

  • FUTU is trading higher by 6.37% to $40.25
  • NTES is higher by 5.30% to $80.50

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas
