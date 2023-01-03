12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock rose 8.3% to $0.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 4.7 million shares, which is 1896.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics EFTR shares increased by 8.13% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ stock moved upwards by 7.79% to $0.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.5K, accounting for 2.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.84. This security traded at a volume of 79.1K shares come close, making up 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Agile Therapeutics AGRX shares increased by 4.98% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Mersana Therapeutics MRSN stock moved upwards by 4.88% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $599.6 million.

Losers

Vera Therapeutics VERA stock declined by 62.9% to $6.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 734.5K, accounting for 559.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.0 million.

Gelesis Holdings GLS stock fell 21.16% to $0.41. Gelesis Holdings's trading volume hit 132.1K shares by close, accounting for 96.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

Apyx Medical APYX shares declined by 8.34% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX shares fell 7.81% to $3.19. This security traded at a volume of 65.8K shares come close, making up 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.

NexGel NXGL stock declined by 6.77% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Lucira Health LHDX shares decreased by 6.67% to $0.56. This security traded at a volume of 2.2 million shares come close, making up 665.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.

