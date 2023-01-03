ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Tritium DCFC DCFC shares rose 10.7% to $1.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.1 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares moved upwards by 5.02% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Berkshire Grey BGRY stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $170.6 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock increased by 4.83% to $0.13. At the close, Helbiz's trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $94.0 million.
  • Velo3D VLD stock moved upwards by 3.42% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $337.4 million.

Losers

  • Intelligent Living ILAG shares fell 6.7% to $1.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY stock fell 3.51% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Capstone Green Energy CGRN stock declined by 3.36% to $1.44. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
  • Lightning eMotors ZEV stock declined by 2.74% to $0.4. Lightning eMotors's trading volume hit 65.0K shares by close, accounting for 5.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.8 million.
  • OceanPal OP stock fell 2.51% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock fell 2.47% to $0.2. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 81.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved