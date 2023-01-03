ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 8:05 AM | 1 min read

Gainers

  • Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 47.8% to $11.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $874.3 million.
  • SAI.TECH Global SAI stock increased by 15.42% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.3 million.
  • Veritone VERI shares rose 12.83% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $217.0 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares moved upwards by 12.49% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Daktronics DAKT stock moved upwards by 11.7% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.2 million.
  • Edgio EGIO stock increased by 11.37% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.8 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 16.7% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • Oblong OBLG stock fell 6.04% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL shares decreased by 3.95% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved