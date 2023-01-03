9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 47.8% to $11.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $874.3 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 16.7% to $0.9 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.