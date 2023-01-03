ñol

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 8:05 AM | 1 min read
Gainers

  • Horizon Global HZN stock increased by 339.8% to $1.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) MOXC shares increased by 19.68% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares moved upwards by 12.51% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock moved upwards by 11.15% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $527.4 million.
  • Volta VLTA shares rose 9.73% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
  • Party City Holdco PRTY stock moved upwards by 9.41% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

Losers

  • Elys Game Technology ELYS stock decreased by 13.2% to $0.24 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI stock decreased by 4.69% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN shares fell 4.55% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • Tesla TSLA stock declined by 3.98% to $118.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

