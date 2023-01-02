12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS stock rose 44.2% to $0.29 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, Novo Integrated Sciences's trading volume reached 176.8K shares. This is 71.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares moved upwards by 36.56% to $1.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 928.0K, accounting for 10.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $570.9 million.

NeuroPace NPCE stock rose 29.53% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.

Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock moved upwards by 19.81% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million.

TherapeuticsMD TXMD stock rose 15.92% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

Bright Green BGXX stock moved upwards by 15.01% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.

Losers

TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP stock fell 16.2% to $0.88 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.8 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX shares decreased by 13.73% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH shares fell 12.8% to $0.68. Trading volume for this security closed at 100.2K, accounting for 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.

LogicMark LGMK shares fell 12.27% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock decreased by 11.17% to $0.26. Allarity Therapeutics's trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 199.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

Palisade Bio PALI stock decreased by 10.97% to $4.63. At the close, Palisade Bio's trading volume reached 13.1 million shares. This is 841.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

