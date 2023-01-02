12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares increased by 101.8% to $0.4 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 44.7 million shares, making up 5373.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares rose 79.36% to $3.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 39.5 million, which is 2695.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Palisade Bio PALI stock increased by 61.46% to $5.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 89.4 million, which is 5733.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

F-star Therapeutics FSTX stock rose 54.52% to $6.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 1257.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.9 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares moved upwards by 53.28% to $38.08. As of 12:30 EST, Kala Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5 million, which is 1259.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group MREO stock increased by 37.66% to $0.77. As of 12:30 EST, Mereo BioPharma Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 479.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.0 million.

Losers

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock decreased by 28.2% to $7.7 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Hoth Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 969.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares fell 20.53% to $4.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $849.5 million.

AlerisLife ALR shares decreased by 17.92% to $0.55. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 914.1K shares, making up 1907.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

OncoSec Medical ONCS shares decreased by 16.13% to $1.56. As of 12:30 EST, OncoSec Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 200.5K, which is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Biotricity BTCY shares fell 13.75% to $0.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 436.6K, which is 154.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock fell 12.95% to $0.1. Trading volume for Scopus BioPharma's stock is 141.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 14.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

