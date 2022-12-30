12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Momentus MNTS stock moved upwards by 7.4% to $0.84 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares rose 4.57% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $20.2 million.

Innovate VATE stock increased by 3.74% to $1.94. At the close, Innovate's trading volume reached 127.7K shares. This is 34.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.0 million.

Lightning eMotors ZEV shares rose 3.62% to $0.38. At the close, Lightning eMotors's trading volume reached 245.8K shares. This is 19.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.

Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares rose 2.76% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million.

shares rose 2.76% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.1 million. Nuvve Holding NVVE shares moved upwards by 2.23% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Losers

EZGO Technologies EZGO stock decreased by 10.3% to $0.61 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 8.03% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX shares fell 6.08% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock decreased by 5.61% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.4 million.

Spire Global SPIR shares declined by 5.21% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million.

