12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 30, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares rose 90.5% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI stock rose 86.33% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares rose 43.07% to $35.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.
  • F-star Therapeutics FSTX shares increased by 38.14% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $124.1 million.
  • Journey Medical DERM stock rose 31.2% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock moved upwards by 30.74% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

  • Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock fell 26.7% to $7.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares declined by 18.0% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares declined by 11.95% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Hillstream BioPharma HILS stock fell 11.42% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares decreased by 10.97% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock declined by 10.87% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

