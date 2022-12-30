12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA shares rose 90.5% to $0.38 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares rose 43.07% to $35.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.6 million.

Journey Medical DERM stock rose 31.2% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

Losers

Hoth Therapeutics HOTH stock fell 26.7% to $7.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Unity Biotechnology UBX shares declined by 11.95% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares decreased by 10.97% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock declined by 10.87% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.