ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares increased by 34.5% to $0.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
  • Tuesday Morning TUEM shares rose 14.37% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL shares increased by 13.54% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock rose 8.76% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 8.41% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares moved upwards by 8.3% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $127.4 million.

Losers

  • 17 Education & Technology YQ stock declined by 12.0% to $1.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock fell 10.61% to $2.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.3 million.
  • TAL Education TAL stock fell 7.06% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
  • Sunlands Technology STG shares declined by 6.14% to $6.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.1 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares declined by 6.13% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
  • New Oriental Education EDU stock decreased by 5.01% to $34.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved