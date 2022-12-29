12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares increased by 34.5% to $0.35 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

Losers

17 Education & Technology YQ stock declined by 12.0% to $1.62 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.

shares declined by 6.13% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million. New Oriental Education EDU stock decreased by 5.01% to $34.55. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.