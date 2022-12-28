ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Cazoo Gr CZOO stock increased by 8.9% to $0.17 during Wednesday's after-market session. Cazoo Gr's trading volume hit 198.9K shares by close, accounting for 9.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.2 million.
  • Membership Collective MCG stock moved upwards by 8.74% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $687.5 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock rose 7.96% to $0.23. At the close, Mullen Automotive's trading volume reached 12.0 million shares. This is 6.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $379.9 million.
  • E-Home Household Service EJH stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • REE Automotive REE stock moved upwards by 4.95% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs ASAP shares increased by 4.58% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

Losers

  • Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock declined by 5.0% to $0.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock declined by 4.55% to $4.2. This security traded at a volume of 99.3K shares come close, making up 58.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
  • Aspen Gr ASPU shares declined by 3.58% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Kandi Technologies Gr KNDI stock decreased by 3.09% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million.
  • Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock declined by 2.44% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • Tata Motors TTM shares fell 1.89% to $22.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

