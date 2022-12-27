12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

180 Life Sciences ATNF stock rose 75.8% to $2.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

stock rose 75.8% to $2.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock moved upwards by 51.93% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 51.93% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. Invacare IVC shares rose 42.82% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

shares rose 42.82% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Nexalin Technology NXL shares moved upwards by 22.91% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 22.91% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Innate Pharma IPHA stock rose 14.23% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million.

stock rose 14.23% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million. KalVista Pharma KALV stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 million.

Losers

Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares decreased by 13.8% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

shares decreased by 13.8% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. Surrozen SRZN shares decreased by 11.31% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

shares decreased by 11.31% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million. Cosmos Health COSM stock decreased by 10.16% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.

stock decreased by 10.16% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million. Soligenix SNGX stock fell 10.12% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.

stock fell 10.12% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. Aptinyx APTX shares declined by 8.37% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

shares declined by 8.37% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. Conformis CFMS shares decreased by 8.11% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.