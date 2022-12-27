ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 27, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock rose 75.8% to $2.18 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM stock moved upwards by 51.93% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Invacare IVC shares rose 42.82% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL shares moved upwards by 22.91% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Innate Pharma IPHA stock rose 14.23% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.4 million.
  • KalVista Pharma KALV stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.7 million.

Losers

  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares decreased by 13.8% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Surrozen SRZN shares decreased by 11.31% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
  • Cosmos Health COSM stock decreased by 10.16% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $44.6 million.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock fell 10.12% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Aptinyx APTX shares declined by 8.37% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Conformis CFMS shares decreased by 8.11% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $25.5 million.

